XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle

An interesting new mini PC 2015 introduced Shuttle. The company has established a good compact model XS 3500BB V4.

The main feature of new items – no need to buy the missing components. Assembling a complete, immediately ready for use. Virtually silent thanks to passive cooling.

As the processor uses 4-core Intel Celeron J1900. Operating platform with a clock speed of 2.42 GHz and consumes 15.4 watts.

As for memory, onboard features 2 GB of RAM. If desired, the amount of easily increases by 4 times – setting a capacious unit DDR3L. Furthermore, there is 32GB SSD (one of the two connectors for Storage Format 2.5 inches).

In the role of graphics accelerator performs Intel HD Graphics (7 generation).

Even in the presence of Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n, support for the codec Realtek ALC269, D-Sub, DisplayPort, HDMI, internal USB 2.0 port and four USB 2.0 on the case.

Plus USB 3.0 is as a bonus.

Requires external power supply up to 40 W? No, problems. Appropriate connector available. It weighs 2.1 kg computer. Its dimensions are 25 by 16 by 3.75 cm.

XS 3500BB V4 offers Windows 8.1 “out of the box” (with a free upgrade to the latest Windows 10).

The price of the new mini PC 2015 is 287 euros.

Source: liliputing

