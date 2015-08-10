Search
Hi-tech news
Home GADGETS XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle
XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle

XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle

Aug 10, 2015GADGETS, NEWS 1

Like

An interesting new mini PC 2015 introduced Shuttle. The company has established a good compact model XS 3500BB V4.

The main feature of new items – no need to buy the missing components. Assembling a complete, immediately ready for use. Virtually silent thanks to passive cooling.

The main feature of new mini PC 2015

As the processor uses 4-core Intel Celeron J1900. Operating platform with a clock speed of 2.42 GHz and consumes 15.4 watts.

XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle

As for memory, onboard features 2 GB of RAM. If desired, the amount of easily increases by 4 times – setting a capacious unit DDR3L. Furthermore, there is 32GB SSD (one of the two connectors for Storage Format 2.5 inches).

In the role of graphics accelerator performs Intel HD Graphics (7 generation).

Even in the presence of Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n, support for the codec Realtek ALC269, D-Sub, DisplayPort, HDMI, internal USB 2.0 port and four USB 2.0 on the case.

Plus USB 3.0 is as a bonus.

XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle

Requires external power supply up to 40 W? No, problems. Appropriate connector available. It weighs 2.1 kg computer. Its dimensions are 25 by 16 by 3.75 cm.

XS 3500BB V4 offers Windows 8.1 “out of the box” (with a free upgrade to the latest Windows 10).

The price of the new mini PC 2015 is 287 euros.

Source: liliputing

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.

Related posts:

  1. Shuttle DS57U – new miniature PCs based on Intel Broadwell
  2. Compulab Utilite 2: new 192 dollar mini PC based on Ubuntu
  3. Cubi: mini PC from MSI 150 USD
  4. Jide Remix Mini: 30-dollar mini-PC on the basis Remix OS
  5. Asus ROG G20 Special Edition: gaming mini-PC with GeForce GTX Titan X
TAG
Previous PostKarbonn Titanium Mach Five: the $ 95 cheapest smartphone with 2GB Ram

Related articles

TOP 5 Most Amazing Gadgets Computex 2016

TOP 5 Most Amazing Gadgets Computex 2016

Jun 03, 2016

Mophie taking pre-orders for a series of new chargers Power Reserve

Mophie taking pre-orders for a series of new chargers Power Reserve

Sep 24, 2015

Miragii - New Miniature Smart Necklace

Miragii – New Miniature Smart Necklace

Sep 24, 2015

One thought on “XS 3500BB V4: 4-core new mini PC 2015 from Shuttle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.