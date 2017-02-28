Hard Reset Nokia Lumia 520: Best Thing You Can Do

In this article we will explain how to perform hard reset Nokia Lumia 520. It is the most popular and best-selling smartphone on Windows Phone operating system.

People asks a lot of question about Nokia 520 various problems, for example, the smartphone began to work slowly, it is stuck on loading Nokia, Microsoft or Windows logos, a user forgets a password or unlock pattern, etc.

You’ve come to the right place, because we tell you how to make hard reset Nokia Lumia 520.

Factory Reset Nokia Lumia 520 returns mobile device to the state it was released from the factory. Also it means that all personal data will be removed, including contacts, applications, photos. Before making reset, you must create a backup data, otherwise you will lose them forever.

How to hard reset Nokia Lumia 520 through Settings menu:

Open Settings Next, scroll down to “Product Information“. If your smartphone works on Windows 10 Mobile, you need to go to the section “System” – “Device Information“. Click on “Reset“. Then read the warning, and click “Yes“. Click “Yes” again. The smartphone will be automatically rebooted and restored to factory settings.

How to hard reset Nokia Lumia 520 using buttons

If your phone freezes, and you can not go to Settings, then you need to use the physical buttons to reset Lumia 520. Smartphones by Microsoft have a special key combination to restore factory settings. Please note, in step 3 you must press the keys in the order as described. You should not press all buttons at the same time or wait a long time between pressing each button.

Press and hold Volume+ and Power button simultaneously. After 10-15 seconds you will feel a vibration. Then immediately press Volume- Keep it up until you see the exclamation point on the screen. Then press the buttons in the following sequence:

Volume+

Volume-

Power

Volume-

The smartphone will be automatically reset to the factory settings. Reset process can take a lot of time from 30 minutes to several hours. It depends on the number of files on your smartphone, as well as device status.

That’s all! Now you know how to hard reset Nokia Lumia 520, even if it freezes or does not turn on.

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.