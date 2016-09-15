In this article we will tell you about Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S hard reset. But first recall smartphone features.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S is equipped with an improved processor with clock speed of 1.4 GHz. The phone can shoot three-dimensional panorama. After that you can connect phone to Sony 3D-TV via HDMI output and view panorama on TV. Also Xperia Arc has clear and bright 4.2-inch screen with Mobile BRAVIA Engine technology. Facebook is installed inside Xperia.

Now we talk about why and how to do Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S hard reset. Hard reset is useful in cases when Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S freezes, runs slowly, does not respond to pressing and so on. Also you can use hard reset to remove unlock patter that you have forgot.

Before Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S hard reset you need to make a backup, because all user data will be deleted. You should charge the smartphone at least 50% not to interrupt hard reset process.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S hard reset: instruction

The first method to make a hard reset is open phone dialer and type following combination: *199*001*7838*. After that, your phone restarts with the factory settings.

If this method does not work, then you can install Sony Ericsson PC Suite and select “Backup and restore” tab. Note that this operation does not clear microSD memory card, but only internal memory of the device. If necessary, it is necessary to format the memory card.

And the last method to do Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S hard reset through recovery mode. You need to enter Recovery mode (press and hold Power button and Volume button), then to select “wipe data/factory reset”. After that your phone will be restarted with factory settings.

That’s all popular methods to make Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S hard reset.

