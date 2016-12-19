LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7

You do not need the help of service center to perform LG P705 hard reset. Every smartphone user, even if you bought it a few days ago, will be able to perform hard reset.

Recall that LG P705 hard reset is performed in situations when you set the lock pattern or password, but after a while forget it. Thanks to hard reset, you can remove lock pattern. Also hard reset may be useful to fix various software failures and errors.

It’s worth noting that before performing LG P705 hard reset, you need to charge your smartphone. It is also recommended to remove SIM card and MicroSD memory card. Do not forget to make a backup.

Now let’s see how to make hard reset.

LG P705 hard reset

Imagine a situation that you have forgotten your unlock pattern. What to do?

Firstly, you need to turn off the smartphone. Hold the power button for a few seconds, and then click on “Turn off“. When your smartphone will be completely turned off, press volume buttons and home button, then hold down power button. Hold all keys simultaneously. When you see LG logo, you can release all buttons. After a few seconds you will see Android robot, like the image below: Hold Power button for 2-3 seconds. Recovery Mode is loaded. Next, select the menu «wipe data / factory reset». Pay attention to the inscription above, which says that all user data on your smartphone’s internal memory will be deleted. If you did not make a backup, then select «No», and be sure to do it. Once you have saved important data, repeat the above steps, then select «Yes – delete all user data». LG P705 hard reset started. Wait until the first menu appears. Click the Home button to select the first option «reboot system now».

We hope our guide with detailed images help you to perform LG P705 hard reset.

LG P705 Features

LG P705 has the full name LG Optimus L7 P705. It is equipped with 3.8-inch display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal memory, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, 3.5-mm jack for headphones, an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor and electronic compass.

