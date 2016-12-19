Search
Hi-tech news
Home NEWS LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7
LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7

LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7

Dec 19, 2016NEWS, SMARTPHONES0

Like

You do not need the help of service center to perform LG P705 hard reset. Every smartphone user, even if you bought it a few days ago, will be able to perform hard reset.

Recall that LG P705 hard reset is performed in situations when you set the lock pattern or password, but after a while forget it. Thanks to hard reset, you can remove lock pattern. Also hard reset may be useful to fix various software failures and errors.

It’s worth noting that before performing LG P705 hard reset, you need to charge your smartphone. It is also recommended to remove SIM card and MicroSD memory card. Do not forget to make a backup.

Now let’s see how to make hard reset.

LG P705 hard reset

LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7

Imagine a situation that you have forgotten your unlock pattern. What to do?

  1. Firstly, you need to turn off the smartphone. Hold the power button for a few seconds, and then click on “Turn off“.
  2. When your smartphone will be completely turned off, press volume buttons and home button, then hold down power button. Hold all keys simultaneously.LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7
  3. When you see LG logo, you can release all buttons.LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7
  4. After a few seconds you will see Android robot, like the image below:
  5. Hold Power button for 2-3 seconds.LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7
  6. Recovery Mode is loaded.
  7. Next, select the menu «wipe data / factory reset».LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7
  8. Pay attention to the inscription above, which says that all user data on your smartphone’s internal memory will be deleted. If you did not make a backup, then select «No», and be sure to do it.
  9. Once you have saved important data, repeat the above steps, then select «Yes – delete all user data».LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7
  10. LG P705 hard reset started. Wait until the first menu appears.
  11. Click the Home button to select the first option «reboot system now».LG P705 hard reset: remove lock pattern LG Optimus L7

We hope our guide with detailed images help you to perform LG P705 hard reset.

LG P705 Features

LG P705 has the full name LG Optimus L7 P705. It is equipped with 3.8-inch display with resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The smartphone has  16 GB of internal memory, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, 3.5-mm jack for headphones, an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor and electronic compass.

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.

Related posts:

  1. Samsung S6802 hard reset (wipe, factory reset)
  2. Lenovo P770 hard reset: return factory settings
  3. Hard reset DEXP Ixion: step-by-step instruction
  4. Hard reset Galaxy S4: settings menu and recovery mode
  5. ZOPO ZP780 hard reset: wipe, factory reset
TAG

Related articles

Hard reset Lenovo A6010: complete cleaning of smartphone

Hard reset Lenovo A6010: complete cleaning of smartphone

Dec 13, 2016

Acer A701 Hard Reset: Simple Method

Acer A701 Hard Reset: Simple Method

Dec 04, 2016

LG L90 hard reset: restore factory settings

LG L90 hard reset: restore factory settings

Dec 02, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.