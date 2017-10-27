Search
Hi-tech news
Home Hard Reset ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer
ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computerZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer

Oct 27, 2017Hard Reset0

Like

In this article I want to show you how to do ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset with alternative method using computer. As you know, hard reset can be can be performed through settings menu and recovery mode. Read about this in our article ZTE NUBIA Z17 MINI HARD RESET. However, if you cannot make hard reset using those methods, then we have another one.

To use this method you will need computer, USB cable and special utility to restore factory settings.

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite is an interesting device, however sometimes it has errors. Do not hurry to service center if you have some problems with smartphone. First, you need to try the method to make ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset with steps below.

Moreover, special utility on computer allows to remove PIN, Gesture Lock, Email, etc., without erasing personal data. But remember that if you choose Wipe data, then all personal files on your phone will be permanently deleted.

Let’s start!

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset

1. First, you need to prepare a computer. Download Android Multi Tools utility on your computer.

2. Now take the smartphone into your hands. Find Volume UP and Power keys on the right side. Press and hold down them at the same time.

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer

3. When you see three options, you can release the keys.

4. Here select Fastboot.

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer

5. Wait a little, and connect ZTE Nubia N1 to your computer via USB cable.

6. Open the utility you downloaded in step 1. A window will appear on your screen, as in the image below.

7. Here are some options available to you. If you want to remove PIN code, then press digit 2 on the keyboard of your computer. To remove a lock pattern – digit 3.

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer

8. If none of these options won’t work, then press 8 to make ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset.

ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset using computer

9. After that you will see a few lines on computer screen. At this time, the phone will turn on and the process of hard reset will begin. You just have to wait until it will be completed and you can use your smartphone.

If you are not able to perform ZTE Nubia N1 Lite hard reset, make sure that your computer has Android drivers installed.

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.

Related posts:

  1. ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone
  2. ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini hard reset and wiping (Tutorial)
  3. Vivo Xplay6 hard reset: restore phone and bypass lock pattern
  4. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime hard reset: Step-by-Step Tutorial
  5. Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset: step-by-step instruction with images
TAG

Related articles

Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset: step-by-step instruction with images

Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset: step-by-step instruction with images

Oct 19, 2017

Blu Grand Energy hard reset: 100% working methods

Blu Grand Energy hard reset: 100% working methods

Oct 10, 2017

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini hard reset and wiping (Tutorial)

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini hard reset and wiping (Tutorial)

Oct 05, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.