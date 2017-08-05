Search
Hi-tech news
Home Hard Reset ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone
ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone

ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone

Aug 05, 2017Hard Reset0

Like

Today we want to share useful article for owners of ZTE Blade V8 smartphone. More precisely, we want to talk about how to perform ZTE Blade V8 hard reset. You can use steps below to restore factory settings, and fix most popular errors on smartphone.

ZTE Blade V8 is new smartphone from Chinese manufacturer, which runs on the Android operating system. Android creators know that people tend to forget passwords or lock patterns, so they developed a special function that allows to restore mobile device to the factory state. The function is called hard reset or factory reset.

Also you can use ZTE Blade V8 hard reset in many other situations, when smartphone starts to work wrong, and no so well, since you bought it in the store. It can be system errors or software problems, for example, you cannot download apps from Google Play Store.

In short, if you enter our website, then you know why you need hard reset, so let’s start tutorial.

Warning: ZTE Blade V8 hard reset removes all user data from the phone’s memory. Also you need to charge your smartphone before restoring.

ZTE Blade V8 hard reset

1. Power off ZTE Blade V8 if the smartphone is still turned on.

2. Then hold down two keys: Increase Sound + Power. Hold the keys for 5-7 seconds until ZTE logo appears.

ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone

3. The recovery menu will be loaded. Here you need to select “Wipe data/factory reset“.

ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone

4. Then select “Yesdelete all user data“. We warned you about this moment before the beginning of tutorial.

ZTE Blade V8 hard reset: the easiest way to restore phone

5. Wait for ZTE Blade V8 hard reset will be completed. You will be returned to initial recovery menu, where you need to select “Reboot system now“.

That’s all! As you can see, nothing difficult. If any issues with our tutorial are not clear, then watch the video below how to make ZTE Blade V8 hard reset.

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.

Related posts:

  1. Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset: Two Ways to restore factory settings
  2. Samsung S6802 hard reset (wipe, factory reset)
  3. Hard reset DEXP Ixion: step-by-step instruction
  4. Factory reset iPhone 3: How to Restore Phone?
  5. Verykool S5021 Wave Pro hard reset (step-by-step tutorial)
TAG

Related articles

Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset: Two Ways to restore factory settings

Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset: Two Ways to restore factory settings

Jul 31, 2017

htc-one-m9-prime-camera-hard-reset-raqwe.com-00

HTC One M9 Prime Camera hard reset

Jul 25, 2017

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus hard reset: bypass lock screen pattern

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus hard reset: bypass lock screen pattern

Jul 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.