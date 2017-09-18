Xiaomi Mi A1 hard reset – Two Methods

In early September 2017, Chinese company Xiaomi introduced its new Mi A1. The smartphone was developed in conjunction with Google on Android One.

As you could already understand, the main feature of Xiaomi Mi A1 is stock Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The Chinese manufacturer promises updates to Android 8.0 Oreo, and newer versions of OS.

As for hardware, Xiaomi Mi A1 is identical to Xiaomi Mi 5X, including processor, camera and so on.

But today we are interested in another topic – how to perform Xiaomi Mi A1 hard reset? As we know, to make hard reset on Xiaomi smartphone is not as easy as on some other Android devices. But what about new Xiaomi smartphone? It seems that Xiaomi Mi A1 hard reset is much easier and faster than on other devices from Chinese company that work on MIUI firmware.

We have the exact information how to make Xiaomi Mi A1 hard reset through the settings menu. If you do not remember lock pattern, or you can not go to the settings menu, then you can try to reset Xiaomi Mi A1 through the recovery mode.

1 method: Xiaomi Mi A1 hard reset via settings menu

Power on your smartphone. Open quick settings menu and click on gear icon to open settings menu. Next, go to “Backup and Reset” section. Then click “Factory data reset“. Confirm hard reset by pressing “Reset” button at the bottom of the screen.

2 method: Mi A1 hard reset via recovery mode

Power off your smartphone. Press and hold Volume UP and Power keys. Release the keys after Android logo appears. In next menu you need to choose “Wipe data“. Then choose “Yes“. The wiping will be completed, and you need to exit menu. “Reboot system” option can help you with this.

Thank you friends! If you have any questions or comments about Mi A1 hard reset, write in the comments below.

