S5830 Hard Reset: restore Galaxy Ace to factory settings

S5830 hard reset is a special function of Samsung Galaxy Ace smartphone that allows you to restore factory settings. Why do you need to restore factory settings? This can be useful when you forgot the unlock pattern.

As you know, Galaxy Ace s5830 is an old enough smartphone, so it can work slowly or have some errors. If you want to increase smartphone speed, and fix software errors, then you should try to perform S5830 hard reset.

What do you need to know before performing s5830 hard reset? First, you have to be prepared to lose personal data. It means that you need to save all important data before starting following instruction.

It is better to remove SIM card and microSD card if you don’t want to damage the data on them. Do not forget to charge s5830, but it is better put the smartphone on charge and start instruction.

If you are ready, we can begin.

First you need to turn off The smartphone has several physical buttons, for example, volume control, power and home. You need to press and hold Home key + Power + Volume Up. The smartphone’s screen lights up and you release power button. After 2-3 seconds, release home button. The recovery mode appears and you release the last button. Here, wipe data / factory reset option must be selected. Then select Yes – delete… Wait until wipe data completes. Now select Reboot..

That’s all! Just few simple steps to perform s5830 hard reset. Note that you can restore Galaxy Ace to factory settings through the settings menu. Its instruction is the same for all Samsung smartphones, and you can find it here.

