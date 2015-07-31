Robust watches Casio G-Shock GN 1000 Gulfmaster

Search
Jul 31, 2015

At the end of August this year, the company will complement the series of robust watches Casio G-Shock Gulfmaster, which is primarily focused on the conquerors of the water element, replenished with new model GN-1000 Gulfmaster. Externally, the new many repeats the robust watches flagship series of G-Shock GWN-1000 Gulfmaster, in addition to design, limited functionality is different and, therefore, lower cost.

Feature of robust watches

Unlike model GWN-1000 hours GN-1000 Gulfmaster, combining analog arrows with digital display is mounted coaxial sensor Twin Sensor, which provides the functionality of an electronic compass (from 0 to 359 °) and a thermometer (-10 to 60 ° C ) with the possibility of logging, provided the schedule of the tides (Tide Graph), and the lunar calendar.

From the basic functions of high-impact hours, you can select the automatic calendar, world time function, stopwatch, countdown timer, and a number of independent alarms with snooze function. Hermetically sealed GN-1000 Gulfmaster made of plastic, metal bezel complemented, dense mineral glass and stainless steel cover on the back side, water resistance is stated at 20 Bar (200 m).

New durable robust watches G-Shock GN-1000 Gulfmaster appears once in four color options – mostly yellow GN1000-9A, white GN1000C-8A, black with blue bezel GN1000B-1A and black with red and blue bezel GN1000-1A. The recommended retail price is stated within 300 US dollars.

Source: gshock

