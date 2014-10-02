Review smartphones of the Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO – «almost like brothers!”

Two new tube by Prestigio is running the latest version of the operating system Android . Interconnected devices differ only in the diagonal of the display, as well as the capacity of the batteries used, plus a “pot-bellied little thing” as the color of the body. How much more successful innovations, who directed and whether the mortgaged building for their price tags? All this and will be discussed further.

Packaging and delivery Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Inspecting the packaging is easy to see that the manufacturer has redesigned its form factor, while maintaining corporate design – various information and decorative labels on top of the walls that have, in turn, the pattern “CARBON”.

Package Includes smartphones liked me. On any of the boxes, the user, except, of course, the tube will discover here the charging adapter, cable micro- USB , very good headset with built-in answer button and microphone, plus a durable plastic case with silicone bumpers. Last hugs the body well, does not slip and sinks during operation.

The flip side of this, I may mention, “coin” is a definite increase in the size of the machine. However, the last, say, nuance, for example, my arm is not particularly felt. But what really have some time to get used to, so it’s to the buttons on the “marginalia” cover – their first move seems tugovato, although over time adaptirueshsya.

Assembling Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

The first thing you notice, looking Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO or his “younger brother” – the thickness of the body, as well as the accuracy of the assembly. Tight fitting lid of the battery pack, for which the user does not notice and minimize play, and at least a qualitative fit of the other parts. The gaps at the seams turned minor and a side border of the display is also relevant – additional protection in the event that the user has decided to hang up the screen on a flat, hard surface, for example, on the table.

Hand models are equally comfortable, and long-term continuous operation with both the first and the second slip palm “not responding” – thanks matt plastic on the rear of the buildings, as well as “marginalia.”

Ergonomics functional elements Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

In terms of the location of the functional elements of the differences in the devices not.

Front panel undeveloped classically, as in any other smartphone average price level: large screen, on which earpiece eye 2-megapixel front camera and light sensor / proximity, and a little lower – three classic touch of a button.

Disguised under the cover of the battery pack rear panel remarkable eye Primary 8 MP camera and LED flash, grid speakerphone, plus the logo and the logo of the brand.

On the right edge of the undeveloped button on / off the unit. At the junction of this same “marginalia” and the lower end there is a small clearance required for the user to remove said cover.

The left side has a volume rocker.

Looking around the top end, you will discover here the 3.5 mm connector.

Finally, at the bottom is micro-USB port and a miniature slot built-in microphone.

Display Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

I have already mentioned that one of the few differences between these models in this review, is the diagonal of the screen.

Let me remind you, Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO – a 5-inch device with a screen resolution of 540×960 pixels, whereas Prestigio MultiPhone 5453 DUO – 4.5-inch tube, but with the same resolution as that of the “big brother”. But the density of pixels wins “little brother” – 245 against 219, however, for the user the difference is barely noticeable, and then only if the peer. And in the first and in the second at the base of IPS matrix.

At angles narekat not necessary – they are very good at any of the parties, without appreciable deviation colors.

While working in bright sunlight certain “extinction” of the displayed data is taking place. Nevertheless, it is not essential name – hand cover plate is not necessary. To some extent, “help”, and the maximum level of illumination. By the way, the latter is regulated by both manually and automatically.

Sensitivity I liked – supported touch controls with 5 fingers simultaneously.

Manufacturer does not specify exactly how the material covered display. However, in fairness, I want to clarify that this coating exhibited excellent resistance to a variety of environmental sources.

Memory – Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Of the 8 GB of internal memory available to the user almost 5.5 GB.

Possibility of extension, of course, is also provided. Alternatively, you can use a memory card MicroSD up to 32 GB or less, connect USB-drive, or use the same “services” cloud service Prestigio MultiCloud.

“Hot” replacement memory card is not supported.

Speakers Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Adjusted for that considered in this review smartphones not belong to the segment of music, features and conversational, and multimedia speaker can be attributed to the pluses.

The first of these is able to provide good sound quality, including in terms of the street or avenue. By the way, this is not a subjective impression – “at the end of the line” at the hearing and did not anoint.

Surround sound from the media should be expected. However, its volume and purity at the maximum your budget “beat off” completely.

Battery Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Capacity of the batteries in these smart phones – the second of the above-mentioned distinctive features. Let me remind you, Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO received for 1950 mAh battery, and in 5453 it is 1700 mAh. Official indicators of autonomy first – up to 27 hours of talk time or up to 696 hours in idle mode, and the second – up to 25 hours of talk time or up to 624 hours of standby time. As you can see, the manufacturer tried in one way or another to equalize performance battery life of these two new products.

In practice, a single full charge the user only two days fairly heavy loads: at least 2 hours – calls, the same WEB-surfing and e-mail, and a half hours – HD -video, a few games, photos and videos about 4 hours of music plus daily study of the application store MultiStore. In my opinion, quite good.

Equipment Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Considered a definite plus smartphones – OS Android 4.4.2 “out of the box.”

The “heart” of the system is a 4-core MediaTek MT6582, the clock frequency of 1.3 GHz. In addition, “on board” 1 GB of RAM and graphics Mali-400MP2.

In addition, the user can work with the module Wi-Fi 802.11 b / G / n, in which technology is integrated Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth in the fourth edition, VPN, GPS , Dual-SIM.

Performance Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Sold here “iron link” enough to play Full HD – video. Productive game also launched.

Camera Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

The main 8 megapixel camera with autofocus smartphone for both photo and video added flash and solid arsenal settings / shooting modes.

Video camera writes with a maximum resolution Full HD.

Conclusions Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and 5453 DUO

Suggested retail price tags of $ 156 per Prestigio MultiPhone 5504 DUO and $ 163 per MultiPhone 5453, in my opinion, looks reasonable for good “iron inside”, it is worthy for its value displays the latest Android, support for dual-SIM, and draws the attention of equipment.

Pros

Good considering the price tag supplied;

Build quality and ergonomics;

IPS-display with good viewing angles;

Autonomy;

“Iron” and performance, taking into account the cost of

Cons

Mediocre camera

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.