We continue to publish articles about hard reset, and today we have a smartphone Micromax Vdeo 5. We have prepared a step-by-step instruction for restoring the factory settings on this smartphone. Please note: the instruction is very simple, but you need to follow carefully step by step. Do not try to skip steps or choose other options in recovery mode. This can damage your smartphone.

Before we start Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset, you need to know a few things. First, the steps below makes phone’s internal memory clear. Also you need to charge the phone. It is recommended to remove microSD card and SIM card.

We have one question – do you know why you need Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset? If you know, then you can go directly to the instructions. If not, then be sure to read further. Factory reset or hard reset restores the phone to factory settings. In other words, the phone returns to the the state in which it was released from the factory. This helps solve many problems, for example, a blocked smartphone, software malfunctions, and even increase the speed of work

Let’s begin already!

Micromax Vdeo 5 factory reset

The hard reset function is in a special recovery mode. To enter this mode, you need to turn off the phone. Wait for up to 10 seconds, then hold down the Power and Volume UP keys on the right side of the phone. Three lines appear on the screen, after which you can release the keys. As you understand, you need to select Recovery. We are waiting for a few more seconds, and we see the same recovery mode. Choose “Wipe data / factory reset” here. As the name suggests, this option starts the factory reset process. On the next screen, you see many variants of No, and only one of them is Yes. If you are ready, then choose Yes. The Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset process is started. You do not have to wait long, perhaps you will not even notice that it has already been completed. Finally, you need to select the “reboot system now” to restart the smartphone.

As you can see, Micromax Vdeo 5 hard reset should take no more than a couple of minutes.

