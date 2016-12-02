LG L90 hard reset: restore factory settings

In this article we look at how to perform LG L90 hard reset.

As is known, hard reset is a useful feature of any Android device. Hard reset (also known as factory reset) fix various software errors, removes unlock pattern or password, clears internal memory of mobile device, etc.

LG L90 hard reset isn’t more difficult than any other Android smartphone. Also, you can use these methods for other LG devices.

Method 1: LG L90 hard reset using Settings menu

First, you should try to perform LG L90 hard reset using settings menu. If you cannot enter settings menu, for example, smartphone does not turn on or freezes, then go to Method 2.

Open Settings. Select General tab and go to Backup and reset. Then click on “Factory data reset”. Read the warning, and then click “Reset phone” and “Erase everything”. Your phone will be rebooted and you will have factory settings.

Method 2: LG L90 hard reset using Recovery mode

The second method is for those who cannot turn on their smartphone, for example, forgot unlock pattern.

Turn off the smartphone. It is recommended to remove battery for some seconds and insert it again. Then you should hold the Volume Down button and Power button. When you will see LG logo, release Power button and press it again. After some time Factory data reset will appear. Everything is simple. You need to select “Yes” using Volume down button and press Power button to confirm. Once again select “Yes”. You will see the Factory Reset Processing and then green Android robot. You will have to wait. After the process is complete, the smartphone will automatically restart.

That’s all! Hope it was useful for you and you have successfully performed LG L90 hard reset.

