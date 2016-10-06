Lenovo P770 hard reset: return factory settings

If you have Android smartphone or tablet you absolutely need to know about Hard Reset / Wipe and how to perform it.

Lenovo P770 hard reset is the ability to erase all data, applications, games and other files that you installed on our smartphone. So you can return device to the original factory condition.

You can use Lenovo P770 hard reset in following cases:

Before selling smartphone.

If you cannot turn on phone because you have forgotten your password or unlock pattern.

Smartphone began to work slowly or malfunction.

Difference between Wipe Data / Factory Reset, Wipe Cache Partition and Wipe Dalvik Cache

Recovery Mode offers several options, such as:

Wipe Data / Factory Reset: delete all data on phone’s memory, so your device will be as new, ie as you bought it for the first time.

Wipe Cache Partition: delete only files in cache memory, so your personal data and other information may remain.

Wipe Dalvik Cache: in this case some personal data may remain.

So if you need to permanently delete everything, you need to choose Wipe Data / Factory Reset.

How to perform Lenovo P770 hard reset

Now we know the meaning of options in recovery menu, but how can you enter it?

Turn off your Lenovo P770 hard reset Press and hold Power button for 2-3 seconds, then press Volume UP. On some phone models you need to press Volume Down instead Volume UP, or both button at the same time. After a while you will see Recovery menu. Earlier we talked about the difference between Recovery options, so you can choose the most suitable. If you want to perform full reset, select Wipe data / factory reset. Then you need to confirm that you agree to erase the device’s internal memory. And final step – restart your phone. Select Reboot system now.

Thus, you can clean only cache, or perform full Lenovo P770 hard reset.

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.