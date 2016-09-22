Lenovo A390 hard reset: working methods

Lenovo A390 is popular Android smartphone. Thanks to the dual-core processor, 4-inch screen and operating system Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich you can use it in everyday life.

Sometimes it happens that as a result of installing any application on your phone Lenovo A390 begins to work with problems. The smartphone starts to hang, slowly work, etc. So, many of you have a question: “How to reset Lenovo A390 to factory settings”.

Lenovo A390 Hard reset can be done with two methods, about which we will tell you in this article.

Before hard reset you should make a backup, because after hard reset all data on internal memory of your phone will be deleted.

Method 1: Lenovo A390 Hard reset

If your phone is running Android 4.0 or higher, then you can do Lenovo A390 Hard reset using settings meu.

To do this, go to “Settings”, look for the item “Backup & reset” and then select the option “Reset phone”. If you want to delete music, photos, apps and other data on microSD memory card, then you should mark the option.

Method 2: Lenovo A390 Hard reset

If your phone does not turn on and does not respond, then you can use second method to make Lenovo A390 Hard reset. To completely reset all settings without using settings menu it is necessary to:

Turn off you phone. Then hold down Volume Down button and Power button. Wait until the device is switched. After that you will see Android recovery menu. Here you need to select menu item “wipe data/factory reset”. The next windows that appears, confirm the operation by selecting “Yes – delete all user data”. Then you need to restart your smartphone. Select option “Reboot system now”.

That’s all! You can choose one of these methods to make Lenovo A390 Hard reset.

