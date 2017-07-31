Hello friends! In this article, we’ll look at how to do Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset.

Let’s start with the main question – why do you need to make hard reset on Android smartphones? In fact, factory reset or wiping is one of the basic functions of Android, which allows you to restore factory settings. This can be useful when changing the owner of device, so removing all the old owner’s data, such as photos, videos, contacts, and giving the smartphone to the new owner in a completely new state.

Also Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset can be used to solve various kinds of problems with mobile device. Many people restore factory settings when lock pattern is forgotten. Also, hard reset fix almost all software errors.

Another interesting question – what are the consequences of Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset? As we have already said, factory reset returns the smartphone the factory state. If your smartphone has important data, such as contacts, messages, photos, etc., you should create a backup copy of the data. Otherwise, important files will be lost forever.

If you are ready, we can start!

In fact, there are two ways to make Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset. We’ll tell you about each of them, and you decide which is more convenient or possible in your situation.

1 way: Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset

If your smartphone boots, then you can use the following method:

Click on “Settings” icon on the home screen. Scroll down the screen, and go to “Reset and restore” section. Click on “Restore factory settings”. After that, click on “Reset phone” at the bottom.

It is the first way to perform Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset.

If the smartphone does not boot, hangs or you forget lock pattern, then use the following method:

2 way: Leeco Le Pro3 Elite factory reset

Power off your smartphone. Then, simultaneously press and hold “Volume Up” and “Power”. Hold down keys until the screen lights up, and then you can release them. Here you need to check the box with «Clear Data». Then click the button “Start”. Wait for clearing will be completed.

Done! Leeco Le Pro3 Elite hard reset is complete, and your smartphone is ready for use.

