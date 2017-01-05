HTC One X hard reset: wipe and remove lock pattern

Our guide HTC One X hard reset with detailed images will help you reset your phone to factory settings, remove lock pattern, as well as bug or virus.

You should remember that hard reset will make complete cleaning of internal memory. This means that all your contacts, photos, videos, applications, others will be deleted. Be sure to copy important files to a safe place before you make HTC One X hard reset.

The time of factory reset depends on the amount of personal data on your phone, so it’s best to charge your smartphone for at least 70%.

HTC One X hard reset

HTC One X runs on the Android operating system, so reset is performed through recovery mode. To enter recovery mode, you must first turn off the smartphone. Then follow the instructions:

Press and hold the two buttons on the right side of the smartphone: Volume Down + Power. Then you will see Download mode. You need to choose Factory reset.

If you have an original version of firmware, then that’s all you need to do! The smartphone will reboot and turn on with clean internal memory. But some versions of the firmware you must also follow these steps:

After the second step, you will enter recovery mode.

Note: Scrolling through the menu is done by volume buttons (Up / Down), and selecting the options with power button.

Here you should select the 3rd option – wipe data / factory reset. Once again, select 1st option with the same name. Confirm the deletion of personal data, by selecting Yes – delete all user data. Wait for HTC One X hard reset will be Then press any key to continue. Select Reboot system now to get out of recovery mode.

After rebooting, your smartphone, you will find that all the settings and personal files were deleted. It means that HTC One X hard reset was successful.

HTC One X Features

HTC One X was one of the largest on the time of its release. This Android smartphone has 4.7-inch display and 8-megapixel camera. On the front panel of device is a front camera with 1.3-megapixel resolution, which supports HD-recording. The display is made by technology Super IPS LCD2 and has a resolution of 720 x 1280. Nvidia Tegra 3 processor has a frequency of 1.5 GHz. The internal memory is 32 GB.

You can use our instruction to perform HTC One X hard reset and clear the internal memory of the smartphone.

