How to reset Android phone when locked

The question – how to reset Android phone when locked – is the most popular among smartphone users. Quite often it happens that we set a new password or unlock pattern, and then can not remember it. Thus Android phone is locked.

We will tell you about few ways how to reset Android phone when locked. You can choose the most convenient for you.

Reset Android phone using recovery mode

One of the most popular ways to reset Android phone when locked is to use recovery menu.

  1. First, you need to turn off Android
  2. Then press and hold Volume UP and Power buttons.
  3. After some seconds you will see recovery mode.
  4. Then select “Wipe data/factory reset” and “Yes – delete all user data”.

After rebooting you will find that Android phone is unlocked.

Note: reset may differ slightly on different Android phones. On our website you can find instructions on how to perform hard reset for popular Android phones. If you can not find the instructions for your smartphone, search in Google.

Reset Android phone using Android Device Manager

Also you can use a special tool from Google called Android Device Manager to reset Android phone when locked.

  1. Go to website Android Device Manager through your PC and another Android phone.
  2. Sign in to your Google Account, which is synchronized with locked Android.
  3. Click “Erase”. All the data on your phone will be deleted.

You can turn on your Android phone and see that it is no longer locked.

These are the two easiest and fastest way to reset Android phone when locked.

 

