Hard reset hp stream notebook to factory settings

Today I will talk about how to hard reset hp stream notebook. In addition, this guide is useful for Compaq laptop owners. If you remember, in 2002 HP and Compaq are merged, so the laptops have the same settings.

I want to note that hard reset hp stream notebook, unlike the most laptops from other manufacturers, have a recovery partition that is located on a separate logical drive.

Also I want to remind you that you should save all important data from your hard disk, because after the hard reset hp stream notebook all data will be deleted.

Hp stream notebook has the ability to save data before recovery, but I prefer to use third-party programs, so in this manual I cannot dwell on the issue of back up.

And finally, remember that hard reset hp stream notebook should be carried out with a fully charged battery. It is also strongly recommended to connect the hp stream notebook to the mains.

So, first you need to turn on the notebook and press Esc, until you see on the screen the following menu: To start hard reset hp stream notebook you need to press F11. Next you will see the utility interface. Select “System Restore: Restore your computer to its original factory condition”. It will be offered a choice between saving data and system recovery. If you have not saved your data, you can save right now. After saving, select “Recover without backing up your files” and click “Next”.

We were warned that we should disconnect all external devices. You need to disable everything is connected to the notebook. Even the mouse. Click “Next”. After this begins hard reset hp stream notebook. You can watch the information on the screen. This process will be long enough, so you can relax a bit and do other things. After hard reset is complete you will see a message about the successful completion of the procedure Click “Finish” button to reboot your laptop. After booting the notebook you will see the system as when buying a new device.

So you learned how to hard reset hp stream notebook to its factory settings.

