Fitbit Force – an enhanced version of the bracelet Fitbit Flex

Just a month ago in our hands got quite an interesting smart wristband Fitbit Flex , and today it was announced that the company Fitbit is planning to release an improved version of this accessory Fitbit Force.

According to one of the readers’ TheVerge , this model will cost about $ 30 more expensive than its predecessor, that is about $ 130. The company has not yet announced the Fitbit wristband Fitbit Force officially, but judging by the nature promofoto, the device is not likely to be delayed from entering the market. The most notable in terms of ease of use feature of novelty – a more functional display showing modes of activity, the number of steps you’ve walked and time, which will use this bracelet including as a wrist watch. Recall that the Fitbit Flex only displayed percent complete daily allowance of activity in the form of a five-point LEDs.

Among the innovations can also be noted physical key management, built-in altimeter, which will more accurately identify and take into account the regimes of the owner, as well as a higher level of water resistance. A complete list of technical specifications Fitbit Force will be known after the official announcement, which we will certainly inform our readers.

Read another very interesting article about alternative energy of the Sun, water and air.