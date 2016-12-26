Each of us have the smartphone with broken screen. This may be a small scratch or completely broken screen, which does not even work. In any case, if you know how to use device in its condition, it is great! But how to perform factory reset Galaxy S5 with broken screen?

If standard method factory reset did not help you, then you must use a different approach.

In fact, you do not need touch screen to make factory reset, so you can use the first instruction. But if for some reason you can not perform factory reset Galaxy S5 with broken screen, then we recommend to use the second method using computer.

Method 1: Factory reset Galaxy S5 using recovery mode

First, turn off Galaxy S5 with power button. Then press and hold Power + Volume UP + camera buttons until you see Samsung logo. Select “Wipe data/factory reset”. Select “Yes – delete all user data”. Wait wiping data will be completed. Select “Reboot system now”.

As you can see, we do not need a touch screen to perform factory reset Galaxy S5 with broken screen. You can use the physical buttons.

Method 2: Factory reset Galaxy S5 with broken screen using Samsung Kies 3

Another way to make factory reset Galaxy S5 with broken screen via PC using a program Samsung Kies 3.

Download and install Samsung Kies 3. Open the program, then connect Galaxy S5 to computer. You will see your phone model in upper left corner. Click on “Tools” and “Firmware upgrade and Initialisation”. Follow instructions on the screen.

Using there methods, you can perform factory reset Galaxy S5 with broken screen. Broken touch screen is not a problem if the smartphone itself works fine.

