Created the smallest drill in the world

Mar 24, 2015

A world without little crazy inventors would be a boring place. However, nothing like the planet is not threatened. Enthusiasts around the world are vast.

Take, for example, Lance Abernathy from New Zealand. It was learned that the engineer from Oakland created a unique drill. She – while unofficially – can be considered the smallest similar tool in the world.

Dimensions gadget is 17 7.5 to 13 mm. The device is working – can make the hole size of 0.5 mm.

Of course, without the 3D-printer has not done. Corps drill printed by setting Ultimaker 2. Process – the recognition of the author of the project – took 25 minutes. The model is developed in the program Onshape 3D.

An additional 3 hours it took to build – integration drill a tiny engine, battery, power button and wires.

What is the result? No practical sense, but it looks – without a doubt – cool.

Source: Gizmag

