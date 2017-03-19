Chinese Tablet Hard Reset: recovery mode with Chinese characters

Chinese tablets took a large share of the market. Now, manufacturers from China are producing really good and inexpensive devices. Among the most popular Chinese tablet manufacturers are Chuwi, Xiaomi, Cube, Onda and many others.

Many modern tablets work on two operating systems: Windows and Android. We’ll look at how to perform Chinese tablet hard reset. For example, we’ll take Samsung Galaxy Note N8000. You can use our instructions to try to make a hard reset on your Chinese tablet.

Pay attention, we make a hard reset on Android operating system. If your Chinese tablet is running on Windows (most likely Windows 10), then you can try HARD RESET WINDOWS 10 LAPTOP. Modern Chinese tablets work on the same version of Windows as laptops, so the instructions for them are the same.

We continue to review the instructions on how to perform Chinese tablet hard reset. Most likely, you know how to make a hard reset on Android. But when you went into recovery mode, you saw Chinese characters. It confused you. You can use the instruction below to make Chinese tablet hard reset.

First you need to turn off Chinese tablet. Then press Volume+ and Power Hold the keys until the screen lights up. If nothing happens, try different combinations of the following keys: Volume +/-, Power, Home. After that, you will go into recovery mode with Chinese characters, as in the image below. It is possible that you will have a slightly different menu, but in any case you will see an option with word “eMMC“. Select an option with the word eMMC and press Power key. ATTENTION: as soon as you select this option, Chinese tablet hard reset will begin immediately. You do not have to confirm it again, so you must be ready.

That’s all! The tablet will reboot and return to factory settings. It’s possible that some menu items will differ on your Chinese tablet, but you must remember that you need an option with word eMMC to make Chinese tablet hard reset.

