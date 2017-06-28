Here you can find a step-by-step manual how to perform Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s hard reset. This method allows you to restore factory settings, thereby fix software errors on your smartphone, or remove lock pattern.

Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s is a new smartphone, released in early 2017. It offers advanced specifications, such as 5.2-inch screen, 3GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal memory, but the main feature of smartphone is 5000 mAh battery.

Our step-by-step guide for Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s hard reset can be useful for every user of this smartphone. But before factory reset, you need to backup data. Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s hard reset removes absolutely all files from your phone (except system), so you must save photos, contacts, messages and other important data in cloud, microSD card or other smartphone.

Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3 hard reset

Power off Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s. Then press Volume Down (-) and Power keys at the same time. When you see Asus logo, release all keys. As a result, you should enter Recovery menu. First we recommend to clear cache memory. If you have errors on your smartphones, or it works very slow, and so on, then select “Wipe cache partition“. After that, restart your smartphone, and make sure that your problem has been resolved.

If the problem is not solved, then you need to perform Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s hard reset. Repeat 3 steps above to return to Recovery mode.

Here you need to select “Wipe data / factory reset“. In the next window, select “Yes“. Wait for wiping will be finished, and then select “Reboot system now” to exit Recovery mode.

Done! Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3s hard reset is completed. The instruction is quite simple, and can be used on all Asus ZenFone models.

